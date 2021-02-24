AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 137.40 Per Share

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 137.40 ($1.80) per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)’s previous dividend of $69.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 7,067 ($92.33) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,485.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,995.66. The company has a market capitalization of £92.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,596.76 ($112.32).

In other news, insider Nazneen Rahman bought 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

