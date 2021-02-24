481,720 Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 481,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,950,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

PRG opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.01.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

