State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $18,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.53.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $87.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $93.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

