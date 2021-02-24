Park-Ohio (PKOH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Park-Ohio to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.08 million, a P/E ratio of -143.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $34.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is 13.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PKOH shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $117,463.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,284.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

