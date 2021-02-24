JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.5% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.4% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 42,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 5,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 62,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.1% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 39,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM opened at $150.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $152.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

