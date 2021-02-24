Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.18. Primoris Services also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Primoris Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

