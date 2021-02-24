Tricida (TCDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter.
Shares of TCDA opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62. Tricida has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
About Tricida
Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.
