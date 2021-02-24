Tricida (TCDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TCDA opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62. Tricida has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Tricida news, CFO Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,179 shares of company stock worth $749,142 over the last three months. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

