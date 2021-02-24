MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,255,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212,438 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after buying an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $901,401,000 after acquiring an additional 540,722 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Oracle by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Oracle by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,593,749 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $632,447,000 after acquiring an additional 138,824 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.69. The company has a market cap of $189.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

