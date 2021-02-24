MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,226 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $698.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $827.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,403.29, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total value of $26,582,475.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,630,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total transaction of $7,412,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,479,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,323 shares of company stock worth $93,966,505. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.