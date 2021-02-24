MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,226 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 220.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,148,325.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $698.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $827.10 and a 200-day moving average of $563.88. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $670.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,403.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

