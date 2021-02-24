iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNMA. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ GNMA opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $55.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91.

