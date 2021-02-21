Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 18,135 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $103.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.73. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

