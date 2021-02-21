CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.18.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

CARG opened at $29.75 on Friday. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $261,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,320.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 5,830 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $174,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 103,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,915 shares of company stock worth $3,334,654 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

