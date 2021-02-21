Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Sells $352,520.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total value of $352,520.00.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $184.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.07 and its 200-day moving average is $117.52. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

