BMO Capital Markets Boosts Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $168.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BFAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.00.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $169.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $182.49.
In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $62,311.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,557.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 5,810 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $999,842.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,863 shares in the company, valued at $42,482,653.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,500 shares of company stock worth $10,381,778 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,382 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10,195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,203,000 after acquiring an additional 756,875 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,428,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 832.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,301,000 after acquiring an additional 455,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,131,000.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.
