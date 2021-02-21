BMO Capital Markets Boosts Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $168.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BFAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $169.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $182.49.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $62,311.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,557.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 5,810 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $999,842.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,863 shares in the company, valued at $42,482,653.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,500 shares of company stock worth $10,381,778 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,382 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10,195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,203,000 after acquiring an additional 756,875 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,428,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 832.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,301,000 after acquiring an additional 455,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,131,000.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

