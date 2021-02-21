Christopher Guttman-Mccabe Sells 7,538 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 7,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $333,631.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Guttman-Mccabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 1,590 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $47,302.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,142,000 after acquiring an additional 512,262 shares in the last quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Anterix by 23.8% in the third quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after purchasing an additional 235,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Anterix by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,746,000 after purchasing an additional 41,992 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,064,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 64,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

