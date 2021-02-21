Insider Selling: CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) VP Sells 7,197 Shares of Stock

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $177,981.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,008.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CryoLife stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.41 million, a PE ratio of -67.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. As a group, analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CryoLife by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,816,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,944,000 after acquiring an additional 601,274 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CryoLife by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,399,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after purchasing an additional 545,408 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in CryoLife by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 527,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 163,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CryoLife by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,656,000 after buying an additional 136,492 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 405.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 132,983 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CryoLife from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CryoLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

