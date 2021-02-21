3,748 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,838 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,860,000 after buying an additional 1,269,306 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,673,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 109.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,563,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,498,000 after buying an additional 818,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $148.02 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

