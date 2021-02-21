BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Karen A. Foster Sells 3,344 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $136,301.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,683.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BLFS opened at $40.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $47.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

