Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,249,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 130.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,503,000 after buying an additional 2,296,913 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,523,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,574,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 6,551.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 424,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 417,625 shares during the period.

Shares of PSLV opened at $9.81 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

