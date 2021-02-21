Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 7,524 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 139.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,785,000.

Shares of FAN opened at $23.55 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

