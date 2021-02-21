Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2,270.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,576,000 after buying an additional 966,163 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 297,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 159,879 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 532,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 111,356 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 107,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 52,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,921,000 after buying an additional 38,004 shares during the period.

AOM stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $44.13.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

