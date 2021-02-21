Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRO. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 53,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $4.32 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

