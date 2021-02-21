Aperio Group LLC Buys 1,863 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $12,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $55.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

In other news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,664 shares of company stock worth $1,535,510. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

