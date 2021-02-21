Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

VC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Visteon from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.40.

Visteon stock opened at $121.88 on Friday. Visteon has a 12 month low of $38.69 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.31 and its 200-day moving average is $118.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.83 and a beta of 2.07.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visteon will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $101,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

