Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.50. The company traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 43909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on YGR. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Yangarra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Yangarra Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$0.80 to C$1.15 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.16.

In other news, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$252,445.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02. The stock has a market cap of C$82.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.64.

About Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

