642,800 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 642,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,929,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.21.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.78. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $64.78.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.