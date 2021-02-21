FIL Ltd Trims Position in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)

FIL Ltd lowered its holdings in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,998,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 6.91% of Aurora Mobile worth $28,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of JG stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 1.50. Aurora Mobile Limited has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%.

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

