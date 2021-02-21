FIL Ltd Trims Position in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)

FIL Ltd lowered its holdings in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,998,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 6.91% of Aurora Mobile worth $28,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of JG stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 1.50. Aurora Mobile Limited has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

