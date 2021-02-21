FIL Ltd Sells 427,387 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,690,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 427,387 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $33,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 107,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,949,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,320,000 after buying an additional 1,251,644 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 371,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 375,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MWA shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

In related news, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $150,684.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.