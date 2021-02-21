FIL Ltd Has $36.78 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,238,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,314 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.22% of Invitation Homes worth $36,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,050,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 802,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,474,000 after acquiring an additional 37,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151,107 shares during the last quarter.

INVH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.87.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $31.81.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

