FIL Ltd Sells 574,761 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 349,149 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 574,761 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $38,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 61,528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,101,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 30,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 38,949 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $123.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,045 shares of company stock worth $2,881,071. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

