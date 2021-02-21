Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. MKM Partners increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,781,302. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $134.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of -139.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.51. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $134.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

