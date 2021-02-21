NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 864,574 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 1.41% of NanoString Technologies worth $41,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the third quarter valued at $247,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen raised NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $82.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.04. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 1.77.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $519,908.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $103,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,028.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,135 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,536 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

