WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in WestRock were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 37,882 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in WestRock by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after buying an additional 209,568 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in WestRock by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $43.95 on Friday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.23.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

