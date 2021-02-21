Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $42,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,136,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,481,000 after buying an additional 154,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,657,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,195,000 after buying an additional 42,005 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,660,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,431,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,949,000 after buying an additional 446,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,137,000 after buying an additional 584,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.20.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $146.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $156.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.54.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

