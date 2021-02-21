Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s share price was up 11.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 7,263,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 10,640,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CATB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.19.
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATB)
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
