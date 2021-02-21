Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s share price was up 11.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 7,263,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 10,640,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CATB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,392,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 95,587 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

