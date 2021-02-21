Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Trading Up 12.5%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) was up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.79 and last traded at $49.36. Approximately 3,099,113 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,502,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.87.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80.
About Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)
There is no company description available for Danimer Scientific Inc
Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.