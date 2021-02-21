Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Trading Up 12.5%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) was up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.79 and last traded at $49.36. Approximately 3,099,113 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,502,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.87.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,897,000. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $25,411,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $8,228,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $7,644,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $7,053,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

