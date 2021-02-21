PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Up 14.6%

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shot up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.52. 7,381,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 7,591,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Bank of America lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. Analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

