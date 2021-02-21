IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 1,442 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,204,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $475,885,000 after buying an additional 473,684 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Select Medical by 58.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,274,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,998,000 after buying an additional 1,580,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 12.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,356,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,071,000 after buying an additional 258,555 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 124.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,321,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,504,000 after buying an additional 731,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Select Medical by 26.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 959,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,970,000 after buying an additional 199,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,186.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,499,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,494,451. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,356,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,636,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,114,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEM stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

