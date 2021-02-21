IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 2,011 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Myers Industries by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Myers Industries by 71.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Myers Industries by 325.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Shares of MYE opened at $21.88 on Friday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $783.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE).

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.