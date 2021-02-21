206 Shares in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 74.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 43.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

TECH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $389.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $354.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $414.99.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 10,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.94, for a total transaction of $3,278,162.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,680 shares of company stock valued at $15,354,157. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.