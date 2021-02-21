Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $28.21 Million Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,208 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.64% of Element Solutions worth $28,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Element Solutions by 7.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,551,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,811,000 after purchasing an additional 186,145 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 795,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 59,029 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 64,661 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 978.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 187,560 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESI opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

ESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

