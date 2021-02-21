EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in EPAM Systems by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $376.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $402.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $361.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $429.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.40.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total value of $938,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,684,005. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.