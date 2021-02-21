Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 2,226 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 31,002 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 55.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 535,081 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays lowered ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research cut ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.91.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $63.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.