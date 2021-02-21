Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $273.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $322.26. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

