Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VAR. Barrington Research cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

In related news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $27,462,740.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,557,810.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total transaction of $2,775,643.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,733.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 182,185 shares of company stock worth $31,767,690 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VAR opened at $176.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

