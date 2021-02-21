Insider Selling: RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Director Sells 10,763 Shares of Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RBB opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.93.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

RBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens started coverage on RBB Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

