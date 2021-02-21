Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 7,262 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 7,262 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $260,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.71.

Several research firms recently commented on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Morphic by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 221,849 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Morphic by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

