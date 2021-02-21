Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.96

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.96 and last traded at $65.80, with a volume of 139419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

In related news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $38,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,193.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $49,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,905 shares of company stock worth $5,268,237 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

