Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,400 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in FOX were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 480.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.95.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $33.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

